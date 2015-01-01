Abstract

BACKGROUND: Worldwide mothers are suffering from postpartum depression (PPD) which impairs mothers' well-being, children, and families, and leads to adverse outcomes for mothers and their growing newborns. Low and middle-income countries have a higher prevalence of PPD and limited studies about it. This study assessed the percentage of Palestinian mothers experiencing PPD nationally, identified mothers at a higher risk of PPD, and studied the correlation between PPD and mistreatment during childbirth.



METHODS: The study is based on a secondary data analysis from a cross-sectional study in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt). A total of 745 telephone-based interviews with mothers were done within 2-4 weeks post-childbirth. The Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) was used as a screening tool for PPD. The Statistical Package for Social Science (SPSS) was used for analyzing the data.



RESULTS: In the context of descriptive epidemiology, we observed that 12.6% of the selected Palestinian mothers experienced PPD, with a higher occurrence of PPD among mothers living in the Gaza Strip, a politically and economically unstable region in Palestine, compared to mothers living in the West Bank (Adjusted Odd Ratio (AOD: 2.2, Confidence Interval (CI): 1.4-3.44). Older mothers were two times more likely to develop PPD compared to young mothers (AOR: 2.03, CI: 1.070-3.84). Mothers who experienced disrespectful behaviors represented by any abuse, negligence, abandonment, ineffective communication, or poor pain management in childbirth settings were more likely to report PPD than those who were not exposed to the disrespect.



CONCLUSION: A notable percentage of Palestinian mothers were identified as experiencing PPD, especially among mothers who experienced mistreatment in childbirth settings. It is essential to support healthcare providers to improve their practices and attitudes to eliminate mistreatment and abusive behaviors of mothers during childbirth.

Language: en