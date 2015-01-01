|
Citation
Mattar B, Abu-Rmeileh NME, Wahdan Y. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1357.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38769541
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Worldwide mothers are suffering from postpartum depression (PPD) which impairs mothers' well-being, children, and families, and leads to adverse outcomes for mothers and their growing newborns. Low and middle-income countries have a higher prevalence of PPD and limited studies about it. This study assessed the percentage of Palestinian mothers experiencing PPD nationally, identified mothers at a higher risk of PPD, and studied the correlation between PPD and mistreatment during childbirth.
Language: en
Keywords
*Arabs/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Depression, Postpartum/epidemiology/psychology; Abuse; Adolescent; Adult; Childbirth; Cross-Sectional Studies; Disrespect; Female; Humans; Middle East/epidemiology; Mistreatment; Mothers/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Parturition/psychology; Postpartum depression; Pregnancy; Prevalence; Risk factors; Risk Factors; Surveys and Questionnaires; Young Adult