OBJECTIVES: While 5%-10% of children exposed to natural disasters develop PTSD, few children access support. This paper reports on the proactive 'screen-and-treat' approach deployed following devastating floods in Queensland, Australia, in 2011 and presents results for children in the Lockyer Valley (the most impacted community).



DESIGN: Open treatment study (2011-2012) within a government-funded post-disaster service response.



METHODS: One hundred and fifty children (7-12 years) completed pencil-and-paper screening (PTSD, anxiety and depression) at school. Eighty children endorsing either clinical levels of PTSD, or moderate levels of PTSD and clinical levels of either anxiety or depression, and their parents, completed a structured diagnostic interview. Forty-eight children were offered a free trauma-focused CBT intervention. The parents of 19 children accepted this offer. Most clinicians were clinical psychology trainees from local universities. All measures were repeated at post-treatment, 6- and 12-month follow-up. Note: The term 'parents' is used to refer to the wide variety of people serving as a child's primary caregiver.



RESULTS: Pre-treatment, all children met diagnostic criteria for full (N = 17) or sub-clinical PTSD. By post-treatment, 10.5% met criteria for PTSD, with 0% meeting criteria at the 12-month follow-up. The incidence of anxiety and depressive disorders also reduced significantly. There were no differences in outcomes for children seen by trainees compared to experienced clinicians.



CONCLUSIONS: A school-based screen-and-treat approach offers potential as a means of identifying and treating children following natural disaster exposure. However, engagement of families at the outset, and when offering intervention was challenging. Postgraduate trainees represent an effective potential workforce in a post-disaster environment.

