Hammerle MH, Lu LH, Thomas LC, Swan AA, Treleaven JM. Brain Inj. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38766859
OBJECTIVE: Persistent symptoms post-mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) includes autonomic dysregulation (AD). The composite autonomic symptoms score, (COMPASS-31), was developed to quantify AD symptom severity in the last year, which limits clinical utility. The primary aim was to determine validity of a modified-COMPASS-31 measuring symptoms in the last month compared to the original, secondarily to compare both original and modified versions to the Neurobehavioral Symptom Inventory (NSI), and tertiarily to detect change post-treatment of the modified-COMPASS-31 compared to NSI and headache intensity (HI). PARTICIPANTS: Thirty-three military personnel with persistent headache post-mTBI. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Total and domain scores for COMPASS-31 (original vs. modified) NSI and HI at baseline. Change in modified-COMPASS-31. NSI, and HI.
autonomic dysregulation; cervicogenic; Concussion; mild traumatic brain injury; outcome measures; validity