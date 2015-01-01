Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Post-traumatic hypopituitarism (PTHP) is a significant, but often neglected consequence of traumatic brain injury (TBI). RESEARCH QUESTION: We aimed to provide a comprehensive overview of epidemiology, pathophysiology, clinical features and diagnostic approaches of PTHP.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: MEDLINE, EMBASE, Cochrane Library and Web of Science were searched. 45 articles of human studies evaluating acute endocrine changes following mild, moderate and severe TBI were selected.



RESULTS: Severity of TBI seems to be the most important risk factor of PTHP. Adrenal insufficiency (AI) was present in 10% of TBI patients (prevalence can be as high as 50% after severe TBI), and hypocortisolemia is a predictor of mortality and long-term hypopituitarism. Suppression of the thyroid axis in 2-33% of TBI patients may be an independent predictor of adverse neurological outcome, as well. 9-36% of patients with severe TBI exhibit decreased function of the somatotrophic axis with a divergent effect on the central nervous system. Arginine-Vasopressin (AVP) deficiency is present in 15-51% of patients, associated with increased mortality and unfavorable outcome. Due to shear and injury of the stalk hyperprolactinemia is relatively common (2-50%), but it bears little clinical significance. Sex hormone levels remain within normal values.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSION: PTHP occurs frequently after TBI, affecting various axis and determining patients' outcome. However, evidence is scarce regarding exact epidemiology, diagnosis, and effective clinical application of hormone substitution. Future studies are needed to identify patients at-risk, determine the optimal timing for endocrine testing, and refine diagnostic and treatment approaches to improve outcome.

Language: en