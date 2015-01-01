Abstract

PURPOSE: We studied the kinetic phenomenon of an airbag impact on eyes after trabeculectomy using finite element analysis (FEA), a computerized method for predicting how an object reacts to real-world physical effects and showing whether an object will break, to sequentially determine the responses at various airbag deployment velocities.



METHODS: A human eye model was used in the simulations using the FEA program PAM-GENERIS(TM) (Nihon ESI, Tokyo, Japan). A half-thickness incised scleral flap was created on the limbus and the strength of its adhesion to the outer sclera was set at 30%, 50%, and 100%. The airbag was set to hit the surface of the post-trabeculectomy eye at various velocities in two directions: perpendicular to the corneal center or perpendicular to the scleral flap (30° gaze-down position), at initial velocities of 20, 30, 40, 50, and 60 m/s.



RESULTS: When the airbag impacted at 20 m/s or 30 m/s, the strain on the cornea and sclera did not reach the mechanical threshold and globe rupture was not observed. Scleral flap lacerations were observed at 40 m/s or more in any eye position, and scleral rupture extending posteriorly from the scleral flap edge and rupture of the scleral flap resulting from extension of the corneal laceration through limbal damage were observed. Even in the case of 100% scleral flap adhesion strength, scleral flap rupture occurred at 50 m/s impact velocity in the 30° gaze-down position, whereas in eyes with 30% or 50% scleral flap adhesion strength, scleral rupture was observed at an impact velocity of 40 m/s or more in both eye positions.



CONCLUSION: An airbag impact of ≥40 m/s might induce scleral flap rupture, indicating that current airbags may induce globe rupture in the eyes after trabeculectomy. The considerable damage caused by an airbag on the eyes of short-stature patients with glaucoma who have undergone trabeculectomy might indicate the necessity of ocular protection to avoid permanent eye damage.

Language: en