Abstract

OBJECTIVE: There is growing evidence that fear of falling (FOF) is common in people who use wheelchairs full-time and negatively influence their performance of daily activities and quality of life. The purpose of this study was to gain an in-depth understanding of perceptions related to FOF among people who use wheelchairs full-time.



METHODS: Mixed-method analysis was conducted using semi-structured interviews and surveys to gain insight into FOF. Surveys included demographic information; Spinal Cord Injury-Fall Concerns Scale (SCI-FCS); a questionnaire that directly assesses FOF and associated activity curtailment; and Fall Control Scale (FCS).



RESULTS: Among 39 participants (age = 43.1 ± 15.6 years, disability duration = 21.2 ± 11.1 years), 27 participants (69%) reported FOF. Participants with less perceived ability to control falls indexed by FCS reported higher SCI-FCS scores, indicating greater FOF (r(s) = -0.384, p = 0.016). Qualitative findings revealed that participants felt that FOF developed due to sustaining fall-related injuries or limited ability to recover from a fall. Some participants perceived falling as a part of their lives. They believed that it was not the cause of developing FOF.



CONCLUSIONS: Among people who use wheelchairs full-time, FOF is prevalent and may develop due to fears of sustaining injuries or being unable to get up after falling. Developing an evidenced-based education protocol aimed at managing falls (e.g., establishing a fall recovery strategy and education on techniques to reduce injury during falls) is needed to minimize FOF people who use wheelchairs full-time.

