Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Despite vulnerability to alcohol-related harms, women have historically been under-represented in alcohol research. This study examined the prevalence and characteristics of women who drink at very high-risk levels (11+ standard drinks monthly), factors associated with this consumption and comparisons with men.



METHODS: Secondary analyses of 2019 National Drug Strategy Household Survey data were undertaken. Significant differences by sex in the distribution of demographic and alcohol-related variables were explored using chi-squared and Mann-Whitney U tests. Binary logistic regression examined factors associated with very high-risk drinking.



RESULTS: Very high-risk drinking was reported by 10.4% of men and 3.1% of women. Compared to men, women were significantly younger with higher levels of psychological distress/mental health conditions, and were more likely to be unmarried. Both women and men engaged in a range of harm-minimisation strategies. Odds of very high-risk drinking were significantly higher for respondents who were male, younger, employed, lived in a regional/rural/remote area, psychologically distressed, smoked and used illicit drugs. Interactions with sex indicated that very high-risk drinking declined after the age of 24 for men compared to 44 for women. Being married reduced the likelihood of very high-risk drinking more greatly among women compared to men, while living in a major city reduced the likelihood among men (and not women).



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: Very high-risk drinking is not limited to Australian men, and the women who drink at these levels have distinct profiles and factors associated with consumption.

Language: en