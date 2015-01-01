Abstract

AIM: Exposure to adversity during childhood is associated with elevated risk for commonly occurring forms of psychopathology, especially psychotic disorders. Despite the noteworthy consequences associated with adverse childhood experiences, an inconsistent and unpredictable number of at-risk populations present with remarkably good physical and mental health outcomes that can be attributed to resilience. This study aimed to qualitatively explore the experience of childhood adverse events and coping strategies employed by individuals that promote resilience and better mental health outcomes.



METHODS: Fourteen individuals with a history of childhood adversity were recruited to participate using a case-study approach. A semi-structured interview guide was developed based on empirical evidence and theoretical background, and the interviews were analysed using a reflexive thematic approach.



RESULTS: Our findings showed that the type of adversity impacted the experience of trauma, for example, the death of a caregiver versus emotional abuse or witnessing violence at home. Five coping strategies were identified (social support, religious coping, problem or emotion-focused coping, and meaning-making), with healthy controls found to identify and use these resources more than the psychosis group to promote individual well-being and better mental health outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings provide insights into experiences in the aftermath of childhood adversity, emphasising the need to assess the history of trauma systematically. They further underscore the importance of mental health prevention programmes bolstering individual-level coping strategies and the resources available within our environments to help them manage adversity, improve overall outcomes, and promote resilience.

Language: en