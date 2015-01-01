|
Citation
Wambua GN, Kilian S, Chiliza B. Early Interv. Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38764159
Abstract
AIM: Exposure to adversity during childhood is associated with elevated risk for commonly occurring forms of psychopathology, especially psychotic disorders. Despite the noteworthy consequences associated with adverse childhood experiences, an inconsistent and unpredictable number of at-risk populations present with remarkably good physical and mental health outcomes that can be attributed to resilience. This study aimed to qualitatively explore the experience of childhood adverse events and coping strategies employed by individuals that promote resilience and better mental health outcomes.
Language: en
Keywords
childhood adversity; coping strategies; psychosis; resilience