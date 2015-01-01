Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to assess whether individuals with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) exhibit a higher prevalence of traumatic dental injuries (TDIs) compared to those without ADHD through a systematic review and meta-analysis of the existing literature.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A search strategy using the Medical Subject Heading (MeSH) vocabulary was employed for a comprehensive search across various databases, including PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science, Cochrane Library, and Embase. The Joanna Briggs Institute Summary was utilized for data collection. Additionally, quality assessment, meta-analysis, and bias control were conducted to ensure the reliability of the included studies. A meta-analysis was performed to consolidate the findings of the individual studies.



RESULTS: The prevalence of TDIs among individuals with ADHD ranged from 9.6% to 68.2%, while in the healthy control group, it ranged from 0.8% to 44.7%. The meta-analysis findings revealed that individuals with ADHD had 1.98 times higher odds (OR = 1.98, ranging from 1.51 to 2.59 with 95% CI) of experiencing TDIs compared to individuals without ADHD.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings of this study suggest a significant association between ADHD and an increased risk of TDIs. Individuals with ADHD were found to be nearly twice as likely to experience TDIs compared to those without ADHD. Efforts should not only be directed towards improving the oral health of this vulnerable group of individuals, but also healthcare practitioners need to be provided with opportunities to create awareness and implement preventive measures to mitigate the risk of TDIs among individuals with ADHD.

Language: en