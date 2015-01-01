|
Citation
Tolera A, Weldesenbet AB, Regassa LD, Tusa BS, Merga BT, Tariku M, Cheru A, Enyew DB, Gemeda AT. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1361243.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Editorial Office)
DOI
PMID
38765488
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Psycho-emotional violence, a type of workplace violence targeting healthcare workers, varies across countries, occasions, and professions in the healthcare sector. Unfortunately, there is a scarcity of comprehensive studies focusing on violence against healthcare workers in Ethiopia, which may also encompass psycho-gender-based emotional violence against healthcare workers. Therefore, there is a compelling need for in-depth research to address this gap and develop effective strategies to mitigate psycho-emotional violence in the healthcare sector in Ethiopia, especially in the eastern region. Hence, we aimed to identify the prevalence of and factors associated with workplace psycho-emotional violence against healthcare providers in eastern Ethiopia.
Language: en
Keywords
|
*Health Personnel/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Hospitals, Urban; *Workplace Violence/statistics & numerical data/psychology; Adult; Cross-Sectional Studies; eastern Ethiopia; Emotional Abuse/statistics & numerical data/psychology; Ethiopia/epidemiology; Female; health professionals; Humans; Male; Middle Aged; Prevalence; psycho-emotional health; psycho-emotional violence; Risk Factors; Surveys and Questionnaires; workplace violence coping mechanisms; Workplace/psychology; Young Adult