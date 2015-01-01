|
Citation
|
Zhang Y, Guan J, D'Ambrosio LA, Miller J, Lee C, Zhang K, Coughlin JF. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1344854.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38765489
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The oldest olds (aged 85 and over) are the fastest-growing age segment. However, our understanding of their mobility is limited. To address this gap, we invited 19 U.S. and 30 Chinese "oldest old" to take part in focus groups and complete a mobility questionnaire. We focus on travel mode choice, which includes changes in travel modes, frequency of usage, and perceptions of comfort.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Choice Behavior; *Focus Groups; *Transportation; Aged, 80 and over; American and Chinese samples; Automobile Driving/psychology; China; familiarity and acceptance; Female; Humans; Male; new mobility technology; oldest old; Surveys and Questionnaires; travel mode choice; Travel/psychology; United States