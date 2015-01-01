Abstract

This study explores the causes of coal bursts in the Xinzhou Kiln Mine, identifying key factors such as residual pillars, hard coal seams and/or roofs, stress concentration due to complex geological structures, and the stress distribution characteristics of the primary rock. A significant finding is that hydraulic cutting not only diminishes and redistributes the stress concentration region inside the coal seam but also mitigates the burst potential of the coal-rock mass, fundamentally reducing the likelihood of coal bursts. By taking Face No. 8937 in Xinzhou Kiln Mine as the test object, a coal burst prevention test was performed using hydraulic cutting. In combination with theoretical analysis and numerical simulation, the mechanism of hydraulic cutting for preventing coal burst was discussed, and reasonable cutting parameters were established. Onsite monitoring revealed that hydraulic cutting disrupts the integrity of the coal-rock mass, releases internal stress, and increases its water content, thereby weakening its burst tendency. Additionally, the deformation and fracturing of the cutting slots and the closure of boreholes shifted the stress concentration from the coal seam to deeper areas and to the two ribs. Post-cutting observations showed a significant reduction in both the frequency and impact energy of coal bursts; there was also a noticeable increase in the convergence of the roadway in the cutting area compared to non-cutting areas. Furthermore, displacement of the roof and floor increased by 78.9 % and that of the two ribs increased by 47.4 % after cutting, preventing the coal-rock mass from accumulating high stress. In conclusion, hydraulic cutting is a promising method for effectively preventing coal bursts and enhancing the safety of mining operations.

Language: en