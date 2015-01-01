Abstract

PURPOSE: The present research was conducted to assess the effect of the Benson relaxation technique on sleep quality and aggression among patients with bipolar type I disorder.



METHODS: This study was conducted using a randomized clinical trial design with the participation of 60 patients with bipolar type I disorder (30 participants in each group) in Mashhad, Iran (IRCT20220108053659N1). The intervention group received the Benson relaxation technique for 21 days in a row, twice a day (in the morning and evening), under the supervision of an expert psychiatric nurse (On the first day, instruction was given on implementing BRT. In the subsequent days of the intervention, the nurse stayed by the patient's bedside for the entire relaxation process). Aggression and sleep quality were assessed using the Buss-Perry Aggression Questionnaire and Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index, respectively, before and one week after the completion of the intervention. Data were analyzed using descriptive and inferential statistics (Chi-squared, Fisher's exact test, independent sample t-test, and analysis of covariance).



RESULTS: The participants in the present study were individuals of both genders aged 18 and above. Based on the results, both groups were homogeneous regarding demographic characteristics. Prior to the intervention, the two groups of control and intervention were not significantly different from each other in terms of sleep quality (p = 0.870) and aggression (p = 0.961). After the intervention, in an intergroup comparison, a significant difference was observed between the two groups in terms of the mean difference of aggression (p < 0.001) and sleep quality scores (p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: Despite the favorable effect of this intervention, it is necessary to conduct more studies considering the broader aspects of interventions and related variables before including these interventions in the care plan of patients with bipolar type I disorder.

