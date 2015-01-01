Abstract

INTRODUCTION: School-based sexual health education reduces risky sexual outcomes for in-school adolescents such as unintended premarital pregnancies, unsafe abortions, increased risk of contracting sexually transmitted infections (STIs) including HIV and AIDS, early parenthood, a massive dropout from schools and untimely deaths. Despite the teaching of sexual health education in secondary schools, adolescents in Iringa Region are being exposed to increasing risks of sexual behaviours such as premarital sex, multiple sexual partners, and unprotected sex. This study examines stakeholders' attitudes and beliefs toward providing sexual health education in secondary schools in Iringa Region, Tanzania.



METHODS: A qualitative approach under cross-sectional design was used. A purposive sampling technique was applied in selecting the Districts and participants for the study while simple random was used in the selection of schools. The participants were purposively selected depending on their position and knowledge of the subject matter. This study had 50 participants in total, 36 of them were teachers (6 from each school) who participated in focus group discussions (FGDs). After that, in-depth interviews with 14 participants were also conducted including 6 headmasters/mistresses, 6 healthcare professionals and 2 District secondary education officers. All FGDs and in-depth interviews used standardized questions to elicit information. The collected data were audio-recorded through tape recorders, transcribed, and translated into English. An initial coding matrix was developed and refined throughout the coding process. Transcripts were coded and analyzed using the content analysis approach.



RESULTS: Findings from this study revealed all stakeholders having positive attitudes toward the provision of sexual health education in secondary schools.



RESULTS also revealed participants in favour of adolescents being taught several topics except for homosexuality.



FINDINGS on the appropriate age to start learning sexual health education revealed participants having trouble in fixing the right age, however, they said, at least 5 through 10 years before a child initiates sexual activity.



CONCLUSION: The study concludes that stakeholders in the study areas have a positive attitude towards the provision of sexual health education in secondary schools and want students to be taught a wide range of topics before they initiate sexual activity. It is recommended that age-appropriate comprehensive sexuality education be given to teenagers to provide them with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their sexuality. This requires concerted efforts from the school, government and community involvement in the provision of sexual health education to in-school adolescents.

