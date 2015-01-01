Abstract

Freezing of gait (FOG) leads to an increased risk of falls and limited mobility in individuals with Parkinson's disease (PD). However, existing research ignores the fine-grained quantitative assessment of FOG severity. This paper provides a double-hurdle model that uses typical spatiotemporal gait features to quantify the FOG severity in patients with PD. Moreover, a novel multi-output random forest algorithm is used as one hurdle of the double-hurdle model, further enhancing the model's performance. We conduct six experiments on a public PD gait database.



RESULTS demonstrate that the designed random forest algorithm in the double-hurdle model-hyperparameter independence framework achieves outstanding performances with the highest correlation coefficient (CC) of 0.972 and the lowest root mean square error (RMSE) of 2.488. Furthermore, we study the effect of drug state on the gait patterns of PD patients with or without FOG.



RESULTS show that "OFF" state amplifies the visibility of FOG symptoms in PD patients. Therefore, this study holds significant implications for the management and treatment of PD.

