Citation
Xu N, Wang C, Peng L, Zhou XH, Chen J, Cheng Z, Hou ZG. IEEE Trans. Biomed. Eng. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers)
DOI
PMID
38768001
Abstract
Freezing of gait (FOG) leads to an increased risk of falls and limited mobility in individuals with Parkinson's disease (PD). However, existing research ignores the fine-grained quantitative assessment of FOG severity. This paper provides a double-hurdle model that uses typical spatiotemporal gait features to quantify the FOG severity in patients with PD. Moreover, a novel multi-output random forest algorithm is used as one hurdle of the double-hurdle model, further enhancing the model's performance. We conduct six experiments on a public PD gait database.
