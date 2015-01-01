|
Bauer MEE, Pike I. Inj. Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
38768978
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Child-centred approaches in injury prevention emphasise the importance of practising bidirectional communications and decentring researcher-child power relations to support children's participation in research. To date, however, a dearth of scholarship offers methodological reflections on how to bolster children's feelings of comfort in discussing sensitive topics such as their injury experiences.
Child; Methodology; Qualitative research