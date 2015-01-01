Abstract

The purpose of this article is to discuss the importance of policy transfer by humanitarian NGOs to post-disaster regions and the effectiveness of mobile Primary Health Care (PHC) services immediately after disasters. This study also focused on analysing the first 3 months aftermath of the earthquake and assessed the changes in the access and needs of vulnerable groups in emergency response creation and systematic interventions after disasters. In disasters that require urgent response such as earthquakes, the importance of the existing NGOs (Such as MdM) capacity in the countries has emerged in terms of rapid response and experience sharing. During the field work, it is observed that MdM Mobile Medical Units (MMU) teams had played a key role in terms of tracking PHC needs, functioning as early warning system for epidemics, and prevention of communicable diseases in the EQ effected areas. In this aspect, the changes in diagnoses in the first trimester is examined using the comparative analysis methods. This study used a cross-sectional mixed-method approach in terms of objective evaluation. The results from a quantitative needs assessment were complemented by qualitative data. Herein, the data were collected in two stages: First, primary data was collected through the field activities of MMU, and second field-based assessments was conducted with health professionals who have been working in the MMU teams since the first moments of the earthquake.

