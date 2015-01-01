|
Citation
Hooshangi Shayesteh MR, Hami Z, Chamanara M, Parvizi MR, Golaghaei A, Nassireslami E. Int. J. Immunopathol. Pharmacol. 2024; 38: e3946320241250286.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Biolife)
DOI
PMID
38764158
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Aluminum phosphide (AlP) poisoning is prevalent in numerous countries, resulting in high mortality rates. Phosphine gas, the primary agent responsible for AlP poisoning, exerts detrimental effects on various organs, notably the heart, liver and kidneys. Numerous studies have documented the advantageous impact of Coenzyme Q(10) (CoQ(10)) in mitigating hepatic injuries. The objective of this investigation is to explore the potential protective efficacy of CoQ(10) against hepatic toxicity arising from AlP poisoning.
Language: en
Keywords
*Chemical and Drug Induced Liver Injury/prevention & control/drug therapy/metabolism/etiology; *Liver/drug effects/metabolism/pathology; *Oxidative Stress/drug effects; *Phosphines/poisoning; *Ubiquinone/analogs & derivatives/pharmacology/therapeutic use; Alanine Transaminase/blood/metabolism; Aluminum Compounds/toxicity; Animals; Antioxidants/pharmacology/therapeutic use; apoptosis; Apoptosis/drug effects; Aspartate Aminotransferases/blood/metabolism; CoQ10; Male; mitochondrial dysfunction; oxidative stress; phosphine; Rats; Rats, Wistar; Reactive Oxygen Species/metabolism