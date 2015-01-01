Abstract

BACKGROUND: Aluminum phosphide (AlP) poisoning is prevalent in numerous countries, resulting in high mortality rates. Phosphine gas, the primary agent responsible for AlP poisoning, exerts detrimental effects on various organs, notably the heart, liver and kidneys. Numerous studies have documented the advantageous impact of Coenzyme Q(10) (CoQ(10)) in mitigating hepatic injuries. The objective of this investigation is to explore the potential protective efficacy of CoQ(10) against hepatic toxicity arising from AlP poisoning.



METHOD: The study encompassed distinct groups receiving almond oil, normal saline, exclusive CoQ(10) (at a dosage of 100 mg/kg), AlP at 12 mg/kg; LD(50) (lethal dose for 50%), and four groups subjected to AlP along with CoQ(10) administration (post-AlP gavage). CoQ(10) was administered at 10, 50, and 100 mg/kg doses via Intraparietal (ip) injections. After 24 h, liver tissue specimens were scrutinized for mitochondrial complex activities, oxidative stress parameters, and apoptosis as well as biomarkers such as aspartate transaminase (AST) and alanine transaminase (ALT).



RESULTS: AlP induced a significant decrease in the activity of mitochondrial complexes I and IV, as well as a reduction in catalase activity, Ferric Reducing Antioxidant Power (FRAP), and Thiol levels. Additionally, AlP significantly elevated oxidative stress levels, indicated by elevated reactive oxygen species (ROS) production, and resulted in the increment of hepatic biomarkers such as AST and ALT. Administration of CoQ(10) led to a substantial improvement in the aforementioned biochemical markers. Furthermore, phosphine exposure resulted in a significant reduction in viable hepatocytes and an increase in apoptosis. Co-treatment with CoQ(10) exhibited a dose-dependent reversal of these observed alterations.



CONCLUSION: CoQ(10) preserved mitochondrial function, consequently mitigating oxidative damage. This preventive action impeded the progression of heart cells toward apoptosis.

Language: en