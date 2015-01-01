|
Samerei SA, Aghabayk K. Int. J. Inj. Control Safe. Promot. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38768184
Machine learning (ML) models are widely employed for crash severity modelling, yet their interpretability remains underexplored. Interpretation is crucial for comprehending ML results and aiding informed decision-making. This study aims to implement an interpretable ML to visualize the impacts of factors on crash severity using 5 years of freeways data from Iran.
Language: en
accumulated local effects; crash severity; Interpretability; machine learning methods