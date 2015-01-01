Abstract

This study aimed to investigate the double mediation effect of entrapment and anger, as well as the moderated mediation effect of psychological flexibility and self-compassion on the relationship between the forensic psychiatric hospital ward climate and reactive aggression perceived by patients. A self-reporting method was used to measure ward climate, entrapment, anger, reactive aggression, psychological flexibility, and self-compassion in a sample of 246 participants being treated at the National Forensic Psychiatric Hospital. The relational model was verified according to the structural equation model analysis, and the double mediation effect of the conditional process model was verified using a Process macro. The results showed that both the simple mediation effect and the double mediation effect of entrapment and anger were statistically significant. Psychological flexibility significantly moderated the relationship between ward climate and entrapment, ward climate and anger-in, and significantly influenced the reduction of reactive aggression. When psychological flexibility was higher, ward climate did not cause entrapment, and the intensity of anger-in and reactive aggression was reduced. Self-compassion significantly reduced entrapment, and the higher the self-compassion, the lesser the entrapment. Finally, psychological flexibility and self-compassion moderated the indirect effect through entrapment and the indirect effect through anger-in on the relationship between the ward climate and reactive aggression. Hence, the moderated mediation effect by psychological flexibility and self-compassion was confirmed. To conclude our study, its limitations are outlined, and practical therapeutic intervention for preventing reactive aggression in forensic hospital patients is discussed.

Language: en