|
Citation
|
Kim C, Bai Y, Allin S, Kirst M, O'Campo P, Ienciu K, Xia X, Macmaster F, Rittenbach K, Chum A. J. Addict. Dis. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38764209
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Recent research has focused on the effects of legalization on cannabis-related emergency department visits, but the considerable healthcare costs of cannabis-related hospitalizations merit attention. We will examine the association between recreational cannabis legalization and cannabis-related hospitalizations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Canada; Cannabis; hospitalizations