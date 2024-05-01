Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hurricane Harvey was the second costliest storm to impact the U.S. More research is needed to understand the mental health consequences of these extreme events in children and adolescents extending beyond the acute recovery period.



METHODS: Daily anonymized Crisis Text Line (CTL) conversations were used to understand patterns in crisis responses for youth one year before and after Harvey's landfall. A quasi-experimental difference-in-differences analysis compared changes in texts for stress/anxiety, depression, thoughts of suicide, and self-harm following Harvey between exposed and unexposed youth in Texas.



RESULTS: CTL users with Texas-based area codes (N = 23,016) were compriesd largely of youth who self-identified as female (78.1 %), 14-17 year old (50.4 %), white (38.9 %), and LGBTQ+ (51.2 %). We observed parallel increases in crisis texts for depression and thoughts of suicide in most months following Harvey among exposed and unexposed youth. However, non-impacted youth had significantly larger increases in texts for depression up to three months post-Harvey and thoughts of suicide one year after Harvey compared to directly impacted communities.



LIMITATIONS: Sample size was restricted to texters who completed the post-conversation demographics survey, who may fundamentally differ from those who declined to respond. Harvey exposure was determined using texter area code and county-level disaster declarations, limiting our ability to guarantee individual-level exposure.



CONCLUSIONS: Texas youth traditionally considered unexposed experienced nearly identical increases in concerns of depression and thoughts of suicide to those directly exposed.



FINDINGS suggest spillover effects (e.g., economic concerns, media exposure) may contribute to statewide impacts on youth mental health after natural disasters.

