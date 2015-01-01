Abstract

Many child sexual abuse prevention efforts focus on the prevention of victimization, through education of children and parents, bystander training, and policies and practices in youth-serving organizations (e.g. requiring criminal record checks). However, there has been growing attention to child sexual abuse perpetration prevention, targeted at individuals who are at risk of perpetration. We conducted a systematic review of studies reporting outcomes for child sexual abuse perpetration prevention interventions. Only seven studies were identified in our review, with five intended for adults and two intended for children. Four of the five adult studies had significant methodological concerns, precluding strong conclusions from these studies. We concluded that higher-quality evaluations of perpetration prevention efforts are greatly needed. We also identified intrafamilial perpetration prevention, particularly interventions for parents or caregivers, as a critical gap in the literature. Suggestions for child sexual abuse perpetration intervention evaluation and delivery are discussed.

