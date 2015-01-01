Abstract

Pediatric patients experience increased morbidity secondary to head and neck dog bites. The authors examined risk factors among pediatric head and neck dog bite patients and which factors are associated with admission to inform prevention efforts. All patients who suffered head and neck dog bites from 2013-2022 in the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) database were reviewed. Demographics among discharged and escalation of care (EOC) patients were compared using multinomial logistic regression (MLR), and linear regression was employed to analyze yearly emergency room (ER) visit incidence. Among 949 pediatric patients, 57.2% were male, 43.4% were 2-6 years old, and 77.7% sustained face or mouth injuries. Attacks were commonly provoked (60.5%), occurred in the home (82.3%), and involved a dog known to the patient (61.7%). The most common dog breed involved was Pitbull (33.1%). MLR revealed increased EOC among patients with neck injury (OR=11.82, SE=0.68, P<0.001), orbital injury (OR=12.91, SE=0.55, P<0.001), unprovoked attacks (OR=2.67, SE=0.16, P<0.001), and those under 2 years old (OR=1.83, SE=0.19, P=0.002). There was a significant yearly rise in the number of pediatric head and neck dog bites (model coefficient=6.467, SE=1.40, P=0.002). Overall, increased caution around particular dog breeds in households with children under 2 years old may decrease head and neck dog bite injuries. While pediatricians should perform general safety education, enhanced knowledge of risk factors is essential for proper inpatient counseling by surgical specialists.

Language: en