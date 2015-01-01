SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Waldron KA, Wolfe E, Plisiewicz A, Turrisi RJ, Romano E. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2024; 23(2): 201-221.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15332640.2022.2082618

PMID

38768079

PMCID

PMC11106522

Abstract

Familismo, ethnic pride, and ethnic shame were examined as longitudinal predictors of Latinx college student alcohol use and high-risk alcohol-related consequences. Latinx students completed measures during the fall of their first (T1), second (T2), and fourth (T4) year of college. T1 familismo was positively associated with T2 ethnic pride and negatively associated with T2 ethnic shame. T2 ethnic pride was negatively associated with T4 drinking, while T2 ethnic shame was positively associated with T4 drinking. T4 drinking was positively associated with T4 consequences.

RESULTS suggest that Latinx ethnic pride and ethnic shame during the second-year of college act as mediators between first-year familismo and fourth-year drinking and consequences.


Language: en

Keywords

*Alcohol Drinking in College/ethnology; *Hispanic or Latino/statistics & numerical data/psychology; *Students/statistics & numerical data/psychology; Adolescent; Adult; alcohol; alcohol consequences; college; ethnic identity; familismo; Female; Humans; Latinx; Longitudinal Studies; Male; Shame; Social Identification; Universities; Young Adult

