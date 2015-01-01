Abstract

Apolipoprotein ɛ4 (APOE ɛ4) may be a genetic risk factor for reduced bone mineral density (BMD) and muscle function, which could have implications for fall and fracture risk. We examined the association between APOE ɛ4 status and long-term fall- and fracture-related hospitalisation risk in older women. 1276 community-dwelling women from the Perth Longitudinal Study of Ageing Women (mean age ± SD = 75.2 ± 2.7 years) were included. At baseline, women underwent APOE genotyping and detailed phenotyping for covariates including prevalent falls and fractures, as well as health and lifestyle factors. The association between APOE ɛ4 with fall-, any fracture-, and hip fracture-related hospitalisations, obtained over 14.5 years from linked health records, were examined using multivariable-adjusted Cox-proportional hazard models. Over 14.5 years, 507 (39.7%) women experienced a fall-related hospitalisation, 360 (28.2%) women experienced a fracture-related hospitalisation, including 143 (11.2%) attributed to a hip fracture. In multivariable-adjusted models, compared to non-carriers, APOE ɛ4 carriers (n=297, 23.3%) had greater risk for a fall- (HR 1.48 95%CI 1.22-1.81), fracture- (HR 1.28, 95%CI 1.01-1.63) or hip fracture-related hospitalisation (HR 1.83 95%CI 1.29-2.61). The estimates remained similar when specific fall and fracture risk factors (fear of falling, plasma 25-hydroxyvitamin D, grip strength, timed-up-and-go, hip BMD, vitamin K status, prevalent diabetes, HbA1c, cholesterol, abbreviated mental test score) were added to the multivariable model. In conclusion, APOE ɛ4 is a potential risk factor for fall- and fracture-related hospitalisation in community-dwelling older women. Screening for APOE ɛ4 could provide clinicians an opportunity to direct higher risk individuals to appropriate intervention strategies.

Language: en