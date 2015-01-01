Abstract

Wales has been committed to receiving asylum seekers and resettling refugees in towns and cities, and these numbers are increasing on a yearly basis. However, many people seeking asylum feel disempowered by the disabling policies of the Home Office, leading to social and economic hardship for this population. This qualitative study aimed to capture the voices of this under-served group through in-depth, semi structured interviews to gain contextual understanding of the social and psychological challenges experienced by people seeking asylum in Wales. The findings suggest that many asylum seekers and refugees relied on their social support networks to compensate for the limited welfare offered to them by the asylum system. Changes to the asylum process and policies are needed for Wales to achieve its goal of ensuring that people seeking asylum are supported to rebuild their lives and make a full contribution to the Welsh society.

Language: en