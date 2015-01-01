Abstract

Malaysian pervasive climate places its LGBTQ+ residents at heightened risk for suicidal behaviors (SB). This cross-sectional study aimed to elucidate connections between minority stressors (discrimination), types of social supports, and suicidality in this marginalized population. Utilizing online surveys, 317 LGBTQ+ Malaysians aged 18-49 provided data regarding experienced discrimination, perceived social support from family, friends, and significant others, suicidal ideation (SI), and SB. Quantitative analyses illuminated several key findings. First, discrimination is positively associated with SB, while all support types are inversely related to SB, with family support demonstrating the strongest correlation. Regression modeling revealed family support as the sole unique predictor of reduced SB. Serial mediation analysis uncovered nuanced indirect pathways from discrimination to SB, with SI, but not family support alone, significantly mediating this relationship. However, reduced family support resulting from discrimination sequentially heightened SI and SB. Despite pervasive societal bias, family and friend acceptance may curb the LGBTQ+ community's elevated suicide risk by mitigating resultant ideation. These insights highlight the need for public health initiatives promoting social support and LGBTQ+ inclusivity laying the groundwork to safeguard this population's psychological wellbeing.

