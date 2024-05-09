Abstract

PURPOSE: To determine the effect of cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT)-based anger management training on anger and aggression levels of individuals convicted of violent crimes.



METHOD: This study was a randomized controlled trial conducted in a prison. Seventy-two individuals who met inclusion criteria were included in the study sample. The experimental group received 10 sessions of CBT-based anger management therapy over a 5-week period.



RESULTS: After CBT-based anger management training, mean total score and mean subdimension scores of the Trait Anger and Anger Expression Style Scale of the experimental group decreased significantly compared to the control group. Similarly, Buss-Perry Aggression Questionnaire total mean score and mean sub-dimension scores of the experimental group significantly decreased compared to the control group.



CONCLUSION: Results demonstrate that CBT-based anger management training effectively reduces anger and aggression levels among individuals convicted of violent crimes. In this regard, it is recommended that forensic psychiatric-mental health nurses, physicians, and psychologists working in correctional institutions apply CBT-based anger management training. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, xx(xx), xx-xx.].

