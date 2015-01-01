Abstract

Substantial research documents the psychosocial benefits of sexual activity, including heightened positive affect and lowered negative affect following sexual encounters. However, it is important to examine whether affective benefits of consensual sexual activity are present among individuals who have also experienced non-consensual sexual activity (i.e. sexual assault), given that sexual assault may have harmful consequences for sexual functioning and pleasure during consensual encounters. This study tested consensual sexual activity and satisfaction as predictors of next-day positive and negative affect among 82 women sexual assault survivors. Participants completed ecological momentary assessment measures for three weeks, including measures of past-day dyadic (i.e. partnered) sexual activity and satisfaction in the morning and current affect in the afternoon. As hypothesized, dyadic sexual activity and greater than usual sexual satisfaction predicted increased next-day positive affect after controlling for past-day positive affect. In contrast, and partially supporting hypotheses, sexual satisfaction, but not activity alone, predicted lowered next-day negative affect after controlling for past-day negative affect. At the between person level, greater sexual satisfaction (but not overall frequency of dyadic sexual activity) was associated with greater positive and lower negative affect on average after controlling for several covariates.



