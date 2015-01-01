Abstract

Self-appraisal after a life-altering event is a critical process for individuals, often comprised by assigned labels that may not align with an individuals' perceptions of themselves or of their situation. Existing research within this victim-survivor dichotomy largely rests in the interpersonal violence space, with a victim assuming legal recourse and wrongdoing, and a survivor associating with positive personal characteristics like grit and resilience. Much existing literature on self-appraisal after interpersonal injury is heavily concentrated within the sexual violence literature, and this study applies these concepts to a sample of Black men injured by firearms. Ten Black men enrolled in a hospital-based violence intervention program (HVIP) were interviewed to understand how they label their experience of firearm injury, and if their perceptions aligned with common labels seen among other populations and/or in other areas of study (e.g., cancer, domestic violence). Each participant assigned themselves their own label, with three labels emerging: survivor, victim and survivor, and neither victim nor survivor. The results illustrate the nuance of experiences beyond the victim-survivor dichotomy, and how labels and personal identities may shift following injury into new terms and considerations of resilience and trauma processing. More research is warranted to understand the factors that shape self-labeling within this population, including influences of masculine norms, racialized stereotypes, community context, and availability of services.



FINDINGS support public awareness campaigns to reframe surviving violence as a strength, and for community partners and practitioners to increase access to culturally competent and trauma-informed mental healthcare.

Language: en