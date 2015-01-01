Abstract

Cannabis, also known as marijuana, is used for both medicinal and recreational purposes. Over the past few decades, public opinion on use of marijuana has changed such that over half of people living in the US now favor legalization.1 Accordingly, both medical and recreational forms of cannabis are now legal in multiple states. However, legalization has occurred without adequate research on safety and downstream consequences of widespread availability including to older adults and those with multiple medical conditions. Edible cannabis products may be particularly dangerous because they are often indistinguishable from non-cannabis-containing foods and may contain high amounts of THC, the major active ingredient in both medical and recreational cannabis. ...

