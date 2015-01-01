Abstract

In 2017, firearms surpassed motor vehicle crashes as the leading cause of death among US children and young adults aged 1 to 24 years.1-3 When injury intent is considered in aggregate in this population nationally, suicide accounts for approximately 30% of firearm deaths and homicide for 65%.3,4 However, examining national aggregate data may not accurately represent firearm suicides on the state level, where there may be different risk factors. Understanding the variability of suicide rates between states is important for informing prevention strategies for children and young adults at the state level.

