Chow S, Men VY, Zaheer R, Schaffer A, Triggs C, Spittal MJ, Elliott M, Schaffer D, Vije M, Jayakumar N, Sinyor M. Lancet Reg. Health Am. 2024; 34: e100754.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38764981
BACKGROUND: The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) operates the public transit system in Toronto, Canada. From 1954 to 1980, there were 430 suicide deaths/attempts on the TTC subway system. In 2011, TTC implemented Crisis Link, a suicide helpline to connect subway passengers with counsellors. Upstream factors such as media reporting about suicide incidents may also influence suicidal behaviour. Our objectives were to investigate how Crisis Link and media reports about TTC suicide incidents influenced suicide rates.
Crisis Link; Helpline; Subway; Suicide; Toronto Transit Commission; Train