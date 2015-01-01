Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) operates the public transit system in Toronto, Canada. From 1954 to 1980, there were 430 suicide deaths/attempts on the TTC subway system. In 2011, TTC implemented Crisis Link, a suicide helpline to connect subway passengers with counsellors. Upstream factors such as media reporting about suicide incidents may also influence suicidal behaviour. Our objectives were to investigate how Crisis Link and media reports about TTC suicide incidents influenced suicide rates.



METHODS: Suicide data were obtained from the TTC and Coroner, with Crisis Link data provided by Distress Centres of Greater Toronto (1998-2021). Media articles were identified through a database search of Toronto media publications. Interrupted time-series analysis investigated the association between Crisis Link calls, media articles, and quarterly suicide rates on the subway system.



FINDINGS: There were 302 suicides on TTC's subway system from 1998 to 2021. The introduction of Crisis Link was associated with a large but non-significant decrease in TTC-related suicide rate in the same quarter (IRR = 0.64, 95% CI = 0.36-1.12). Each subsequent post-Crisis-Link quarter experienced an average 2% increase in suicide rate (IRR = 1.02, 95% CI = 1.004-1.04). Furthermore, for each TTC-related media article in the previous quarter, the suicide rate on the TTC increased by 2% (IRR = 1.02, 95% CI = 1.004-1.04).



INTERPRETATION: The Crisis Link helpline was associated with a large but non-significant short-term decrease in suicide rates. However, this outcome was not sustained; this may, in part, be attributable to media reporting which was associated with increased suicides. This should inform suicide prevention policies in Canada and worldwide. FUNDING: No funding.

Language: en