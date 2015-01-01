Abstract

PURPOSE: Healthcare workers (HCWs) wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) experience physiological strain that can impair motor and psychological functions, potentially affecting patient care. We assessed the effects of heat exposure on maximal strength and risk-taking behavior amongst PPE-wearing HCWs and the efficacy of ice slurry to alleviate adverse effects.



METHODS: 17 HCWs completed two experimental trials in a crossover design, consuming 5 g × kg-1 of body mass of ambient drink (AMB) or ice slurry (ICE) before donning PPE and undergoing 2-h of simulated decontamination exercise (wet-bulb globe temperature (WBGT): 25.9 ± 0.8 °C, PPE microenvironment WBGT: 29.1 ± 2.1 °C). Body core temperature (Tc), heart rate (HR), chest skin temperature (Tsk), ratings of perceived exertion (RPE), thermal sensation (RTS), maximal voluntary contraction (MVC), risk-taking behavior (Balloon Analogue Risk-Taking task; BART) and salivary cortisol were assessed.



RESULTS: Pre- to post-drinking ∆Tc was greater in ICE (-0.2 ± 0.1 °C) than AMB (-0.0 ± 0.1 °C, P = 0.003). Post-drinking RTS was lower in ICE (2.7 ± 1.2) than AMB (4.1 ± 0.4, P < 0.001). ICE and AMB had similar Tc and HR (both P > 0.05), but Tsk was lower in ICE than AMB (P = 0.049). A lower MVC (30.3 ± 6.7 kg vs 27.4 ± 4.9 kg, P = 0.001) and higher BART adjusted total pump count (472 ± 170 pumps vs 615 ± 174 pumps, P = 0.017) was observed pre- to post-trial in AMB but absent in ICE (both P > 0.05). Salivary cortisol was similar between trials (P = 0.42).



CONCLUSIONS: Heat-exposed PPE-wearing HCWs had impaired maximal strength and elevated risk-taking behavior. This may increase the risk of avoidable workplace accidents that can jeopardize HCWs and patient care. Ice slurry ingestion alleviated these heat-related impairments, suggesting its potential as an ergogenic aid.

Language: en