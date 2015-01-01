SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cordova JC, Young JB. Methodist Debakey Cardiovasc. J. 2024; 20(3): 68-71.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Methodist DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center)

DOI

10.14797/mdcvj.1377

PMID

38765218

PMCID

PMC11100545

Abstract

Ovid's Metamorphoses tells the story of Icarus - his tragic flight with man-made wings, the melting of the wax that bound them, and the ensuing fall to his death. This moment has been immortalized across the arts and through several mediums, but none are more notable than Bruegel's Landscape with the Fall of Icarus. Described as a "painter for poets," Bruegel's work served as inspiration for several writers, with this piece in particular providing the basis for ekphrastic poems by W.H. Auden and William Carlos Williams. Though each of these works has a different focus, the unifying theme is that human tragedy is too often placed on the periphery of notice. They are effective reminders to physicians and other healthcare providers about the human aspect of suffering and pain in medicine.


Language: en

Keywords

*Famous Persons; ekphrastic poetry; grief; Humans; Medicine in Literature/history; pain; Poetry as Topic/history; tragedy

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print