Chen M, Li Q, Su C, Chen Y, Dai L, Chen G. Pak. J. Pharm. Sci. 2024; 37(2): 321-326.
(Copyright © 2024, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Karachi)
unavailable
38767099
Fatigue is a serious disturbance to human health, especially in people who have a severe disease such as cancer, or have been infected with COVID-19. Our research objective is to evaluate the anti-fatigue effect and mechanism of icariin through a mouse experimental model. Mice were treated with icariin for 30 days and anti-fatigue effects were evaluated by the weight-bearing swimming test, serum urea nitrogen test, lactic acid accumulation and clearance test in blood and the amount of liver glycogen. The protein expression levels of adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) and peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor-gamma coactivator-1alpha (PGC1-α) in the skeletal muscle of mice in each group were measured by western blotting.
Language: en
*Blood Urea Nitrogen; *Fatigue/drug therapy/metabolism; *Flavonoids/pharmacology; *Lactic Acid/blood/metabolism; *Muscle, Skeletal/drug effects/metabolism; *Peroxisome Proliferator-Activated Receptor Gamma Coactivator 1-alpha/metabolism; AMP-Activated Protein Kinases/metabolism; Animals; Glycogen/metabolism; Liver Glycogen/metabolism; Liver/drug effects/metabolism; Male; Mice; Swimming