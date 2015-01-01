Abstract

INTRODUCTION: motorcycles continue to be a popular mode of transport in Kenya. However, the related injuries cause significant morbidity and mortality and remain to be a major and neglected public health issue. This raised the crucial need for hospital preparedness in managing morbidities and in reducing mortalities. This formed the basis of this paper which aims to document the challenges and opportunities in the healthcare system in handling motorcycle accidents in a Kenyan border town in Busia County.



METHODS: we drew data from an exploratory qualitative study that was carried out in 2021. All six referral hospitals purposively included in the study. The study targeted a total of 25 top level facility managers as key informants on the facility level opportunities and challenges in handling motorcycle accidents. Descriptive data were analyzed using SPSS version 20.



RESULTS: the hospitals were not well prepared to handle motorcycle accidents. The major challenges were understaffing in critical care services; inadequate/lack of equipment to handle motorcycle injuries; inadequate/lack of infrastructure i.e. surgical wards, emergency rooms, inadequate space, functional theatre; lack/inadequate supplies; overstretched referral services arising from the hinge burden of motorcycle accidents in the area; inadequate specialized personnel to provide trauma/care services; mishandling of cases at the site of accident; inability of victims to pay related bills; inappropriate identification of victims at the facility; lack/inadequate on-job training. Some opportunities that currently exist include health system interventions which are not limited to employment of more professionals, improvement of infrastructure, provision of equipment and increase of budgetary allocation.



CONCLUSION: the study reveals vast challenges that are faced by hospitals in managing patients. This calls for the government to step in and capitalize on the proposed opportunities by the health managers to be able to manage morbidities and bring down mortalities due to motorcycle accidents.

