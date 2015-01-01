|
Citation
|
Makwaga O, Adungo F, Mokaya T, Echoka E, Mwau M. Pan. Afr. Med. J. 2024; 47: e101.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, African Field Epidemiology Network)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38766565
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: motorcycles continue to be a popular mode of transport in Kenya. However, the related injuries cause significant morbidity and mortality and remain to be a major and neglected public health issue. This raised the crucial need for hospital preparedness in managing morbidities and in reducing mortalities. This formed the basis of this paper which aims to document the challenges and opportunities in the healthcare system in handling motorcycle accidents in a Kenyan border town in Busia County.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Accidents, Traffic; *Motorcycles; *Wounds and Injuries/therapy/epidemiology; challenges; Delivery of Health Care/organization & administration/standards; Hospitals; Humans; Kenya/epidemiology; motorcycle accidents; opportunities; Qualitative Research