Abstract

BACKGROUND: The performance of balance is an important factor to perform activities. The complications of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), especially vestibular dysfunction (VD), could decrease balance performance and falls-efficacy (FE) which consequently impacts social participation and quality of life (QoL).



PURPOSE: This study aimed to compare balance performance, FE, social participation and QoL between individuals with T2DM with and without VD.



METHODS: The participants comprised 161 T2DM with VD and 161 without VD. Three clinical tests used for confirming VD included the Head Impulse Test (HIT), the Dix Hallpike Test (DHT) and the Supine Roll Test (SRT). The scores of static and dynamic balances, FE, social participation and QoL were compared between groups.



RESULTS: The balance performance, FE, social participation and QoL were lower in the group with VD. The number of patients who had severe social restriction was higher in T2DM with VD than without VD (58.4% vs 48.4%). Moreover, all domains of QoL (physical, psychological, social relationships and environmental) were lower in T2DM with VD than without VD.



CONCLUSION: The presence of VD in T2DM patients was associated with decreased physical balance performances and increased social and QoL disengagement. Comprehensive management related to balance and FE, as well as the monitoring to support social participation and QoL, should be emphasized in patients with T2DM with VD.

