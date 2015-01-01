Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Given the evolving cannabis marketplace (e.g., products, marketing strategies), this study examined online cannabis marketing practices over time.



METHODS: In 2022 and 2023, researchers assessed website content (e.g., age verification, sales, delivery, warnings, ad content, promotional strategies) among 175 randomly-selected cannabis retailers' websites across 5 US cities (Denver, Colorado; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Las Vegas, Nevada; Los Angeles [LA], California, n=∼35/city). Analyses compared data from 2022 vs. 2023 and considered regulatory factors across cities.



RESULTS: Similar to 2022, in 2023, 76.6 % required age verification for site entry, 85.1 % used social media promotion, and 90.9 % offered online sales (82.4 % of which required age verification and 34.6 % offered delivery). There were significant (p < .05) decreases from 2022 to 2023 in the proportions indicating medical card requirements (27.4 % to 15.4 %), purchase limits (59.4 % to 47.4 %), health warnings (38.9 % to 29.7 %), health benefits (60 % to 47.4 %), and discounts/price promotions (92.6 % to 86.3 %). In 2023, proportions differed across cities in ways reflecting whether state/local law allowed online sales (>90 % in Denver, Las Vegas, LA), allowed discounts/price promotions (100 % in Denver and Las Vegas), or required health warnings (48-60 % in Seattle and LA vs. < 20 % elsewhere). Despite all sites prohibiting youth-oriented content and all but Denver and Las Vegas prohibiting health claims, 30.3 % posted content targeting youth/young adults (LA = 8.1 % to Denver = 74.2 %) and 47.4 % health claims (Seattle = 27.0 % to Denver = 71.0 %).



CONCLUSIONS: Online cannabis retail presents risks for access and appeal to minors, emphasizes health benefits, and uses price promotions, regardless of restrictions, indicating need for greater regulatory efforts.

