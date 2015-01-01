|
Esposito EC, Ellerkamp H, Eisenberg AM, Handley ED, Glenn CR. Res. Child Adolesc. Psychopathol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38767739
Transgender and gender diverse (TGD) youth experience chronic and acute stress associated with their gender identity contributing to their increased risk of suicide and suicide ideation (SI) compared to non-TGD peers. This study examined how invalidating and accepting gender-related experiences with a parent impact SI severity among TGD adolescents cross-sectionally and longitudinally, within-person. Participants were 15 TGD adolescents with past month SI recruited across community and clinical settings. Adolescents completed a baseline assessment of validated interviews and self-report measures on parental invalidation and SI severity. Over a 14-day follow-up period, adolescents reported instances of parental gender invalidation and acceptance, relative stress of those experiences, and SI severity multiple times/day via ecological momentary assessment (EMA). Bivariate associations of parental invalidation and acceptance with SI were examined at baseline, while multilevel models examined the relationship within-person over follow-up. Cross-sectionally, greater perceived invalidation and non-affirmation by their parents was associated with more severe SI. Over the follow up, instances of perceived parental invalidation were associated with passive SI within-person.
Language: en
Adolescents; Ecological momentary assessment; Minority stress; Suicide ideation; Transgender