Abstract

Transgender and gender diverse (TGD) youth experience chronic and acute stress associated with their gender identity contributing to their increased risk of suicide and suicide ideation (SI) compared to non-TGD peers. This study examined how invalidating and accepting gender-related experiences with a parent impact SI severity among TGD adolescents cross-sectionally and longitudinally, within-person. Participants were 15 TGD adolescents with past month SI recruited across community and clinical settings. Adolescents completed a baseline assessment of validated interviews and self-report measures on parental invalidation and SI severity. Over a 14-day follow-up period, adolescents reported instances of parental gender invalidation and acceptance, relative stress of those experiences, and SI severity multiple times/day via ecological momentary assessment (EMA). Bivariate associations of parental invalidation and acceptance with SI were examined at baseline, while multilevel models examined the relationship within-person over follow-up. Cross-sectionally, greater perceived invalidation and non-affirmation by their parents was associated with more severe SI. Over the follow up, instances of perceived parental invalidation were associated with passive SI within-person.



FINDINGS partially support the minority stress theory and social safety perspective by showing that perceived gender-invalidation from parents affects SI in TGD adolescents, both cross-sectionally and longitudinally. Further research is needed to identify specific emotional and cognitive factors, such as perceived stress, that contribute to the risk of SI among TGD youth and inform the development of targeted interventions for this vulnerable population.

