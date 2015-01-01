Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To understand whether, from the perspective of coordinators/directors of nursing courses and nurses with skills in the field of disasters, nursing students have the necessary cognitive maturity to articulate the various dimensions inherent to the area of disasters, allowing efficient performance.



METHOD: A study with a qualitative methodological approach, based on inductive reasoning and rigorous phenomenon description, based on exploratory research.



RESULTS: Given the specificity and complexity of these phenomena, the inclusion of the disaster domain in the teaching-learning process, supporting valid knowledge construction and allowing the development and maturity of nursing students' cognitive processes, is crucial.



CONCLUSION: Currently, reduced technical-scientific training in the field of disasters in Portugal constitutes a barrier in the development of nursing students' cognitive maturity, impeding their ability to respond when faced with phenomena of this complexity.

Language: pt