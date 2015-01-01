|
Santos PAFD, Baptista RCN, Coutinho VRD, Rabiais ICM. Rev. Esc. Enferm. USP 2024; 58: e20230364.
(Copyright © 2024, Universidade de São Paulo, Escola de Enfermagem)
38767846
OBJECTIVE: To understand whether, from the perspective of coordinators/directors of nursing courses and nurses with skills in the field of disasters, nursing students have the necessary cognitive maturity to articulate the various dimensions inherent to the area of disasters, allowing efficient performance.
Language: pt
*Disasters; *Education, Nursing/methods/organization & administration; *Students, Nursing/psychology; Cognition; Humans; Portugal