Abstract

BACKGROUND: A child safety seat protects children from injury during motor vehicle accidents (MVAs). However, there is a lack of enforcement of regulation regarding its use in Saudi Arabia.



OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to determine the use of child safety seat and its determinants and barriers in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This cross-sectional study was based on a structured face-to-face interview across Jeddah among families who drove in cars with children aged ≤5 years. The study used stratified multistage random sampling across the population of the governorate of Jeddah.



RESULTS: A total of 675 parents were included, of which 311 (46.1%) reported having a child safety seat in their vehicle, and only 165 (24.4%) reported its regular use. Awareness levels among parents regarding child safety seat use and its benefits, parents' level of education, family size, family income, and the belief in the need for laws governing child safety seat were key determinants of child safety seat use. Poor awareness among parents regarding the utility of child safety seat in reducing child injuries, low education levels among parents, larger families with multiple children, poor affordability, low family income, and a clear lack of laws mandating the use of child safety seat were identified as key barriers.



CONCLUSIONS: The regular use of child safety seat for children aged ≤5 years is low in even one of the most urban populations of Saudi Arabia. This indicates the need for large-scale awareness drives and stricter implementation of laws enforcing the use of child safety seat in Saudi Arabia.

Language: en