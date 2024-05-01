Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide is the first cause of external death in Spain. International studies show frequent and varied health contacts in the months prior to suicide. There are hardly any studies on that phenomenon in this country.



OBJECTIVE: To analyze health care use in the year prior to suicide between 2010-2018 in the Basque Country, as well as pharmacological prescriptions and psychiatric diagnoses received.



METHODS: Retrospective descriptive study with all suicides registered by the Basque Institute of Legal Medicine(BILM) between 2010-2018. The records of the BILM and the Basque Health Service(Osakidetza) were cross-checked.



RESULTS: 1526 suicides were analyzed. 74% had health contacts in the previous year.The use was higher in women (p<0.05) and in older ages (p<0001). Primary Care was the most used specialty (58.8% the previous year and 7.1% the previous week), followed by Hospital Emergencies(50.3% and 10.2%) and Outpatient Medical Specialties(49% and 11.6%), especially Radiology. Outpatient psychiatry only contacted 29.6% that year, although it had the highest average number of visits (15.1 SD22.6). The most frequent diagnostic category among psychiatric patients was F30- 39(26.7%), with differences between sexes and ages. 49.7% received psychotropic drugs.



CONCLUSIONS: The results are aligned with international evidence, which they also extend, and reinforce the need to extend prevention beyond psychiatric services. It seems advisable to increase proactivity in the search for risk by sensitizing and training different professional profiles, but also to work from non-health settings to improve assistance to highly vulnerable profiles (young men) with low health links.

Language: en